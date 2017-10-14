2 boys die after falling into manhole at Amanfrom

Two children have been found dead after falling into a manhole at Amanfrom- New Akusu in the Bantama Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased are Richard Kusi, four (4) years and Adu Joseph, four (4) years.

Their bodies were found by a family member just some few meters away from their house at New Akusu in Amanfrom in the Ashanti Region.

The sad incidents according to an eyewitness occurred around 12: 00pm while the bodies were found around 4:00pm.

The Mother of Richard Kusi, Maame Akosua Addai speaking to Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo said her son was last seen playing with other children in the community.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue.