1mCHW Campaign, Rotary Club form alliance to eradicate polio from Ghana

The One Million Community Health Workers Campaign (1mCHW Campaign) of Millennium Promise Alliance and Rotary International, Ghana, have formed an alliance with the aim of eradicating polio from Ghana.

The partnership will see the two bodies contribute over 21,000 dedicated workforce to fighting polio across the country.

Ghana has since 2008 not recorded a single polio case.

Available records indicate that the West African nation has so far attained 99.9% success in that regard with the 0.1% being now being the target of the two international private institutions.

To formalize the partnership, the two institutions on October 10, 2017, officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), symbolizing their preparedness and determination for the task ahead.

Per the dictates of the MoU, Rotary International, Ghana with 1,200 members dedicated to community service, will leverage on the over 20,000 Community Health Workers and 1,000 e-Health Technical Assistants of the 1mCHW Campaign of Millennium Promise Alliance to achieve their set target.

They will move from house to house, door to door and ensure that all new born babies are immunized against polio. Existing babies who have not been vaccinated against polio will also be taken care of.

Theresa Osei-Tutu, Chair, Ghana National PolioPlus Committee of Rotary International who initialed the MoU on behalf of the Rotarians said “Today, we seal a very potentially, important and far reaching agenda in what we do. There is so much that we can do but with this alliance with the Millennium Promise and 1mCHW Campaign, there will be an extra workforce of 20,000 to the Rotary workforce. So, with the alliance – they with their numbers will be our eyes, feet, nose and ears in the communities so that whatever we do will go further than just where they end. Polio could be lurking but we need to get to the last child because until the last child is immunized, no one is safe.

Commenting on the initiative moments after signing the MoU, the Country Director of 1mCHW of Millennium Promise Alliance, Chief Nat Ebo Nsarko, said “This is a very important date in the history of Ghana because as we draw closer to ending polio, we are living no stone unturned and making sure we live no child behind. In other parts of the world, people would have been complacent for the fact that we haven’t had a single polio case for some years. They would have relaxed and will not look for partnerships to extend their reach. After all, they were able to do it with a very minimum number but here we are trying to leverage on over 20,000 Community Health Workers across the country plus 1,000 e-health technical assistants to ensure that we advance the care and serve a constant reminder in the community and at the household level.”

He added “We haven’t stopped giving birth. There are new children being born every now and then who need this immunization. Therefore, there is the need to constantly remind people as to what is expected of them to save the lives of their children and to prevent the spread of that disease.”