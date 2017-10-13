We don’t need chiefs in NPP – Young Patriots

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-13

Young Patriots is a pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) group <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507870742_843_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ejisu Branch of Young Patriots, a pro New Patriotic Party (NPP) group has cautioned chiefs in the constituency to stop interfering in their dealings.

The caution was given during a press conference held at the constituency headquarters, Ejisu on Wednesday.

According to the statement signed by Osei Kwaku, the coordinator of the group some executives of the party are using chiefs to bring disunity within the NPP fraternity.

He said whenever the Young Patriots are undergoing activities to lift the image of the party; executives of the constituency will go through the communities and use chiefs to disrupt them.

“We wish to humbly tell our respected community chiefs that they should kindly stay away from active politics”. It stated

There has been a raging argument between some executives of the constituency and leaders of Young Patriots over activities of the latter.

According to information gathered by mynewsgh.com at the launch of the group, it was found that executives had earlier decided to denounce the association.

The executives claimed the youth were doing that to overthrow the incumbent MP, Hon Owusu Aduomi

However, Lawyer John Kumah, the president of the National Young Patriots at the launch said, it was untrue there were any disagreement in the constituency, adding that there is peace and order.

Meanwhile the group in the statement is calling on the Ashanti Regional chairmen of the NPP Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako to intervene and bring about peace in the constituency.