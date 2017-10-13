UPSA piles pressure on Sel Energy fuel station with second demonstration

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Scores of students at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), embarked on a demonstration for the second time this week on Friday, October 13 over the siting of a Sel Energy fuel station close to the school.

The students are raising safety concerns and calling on authorities to shut it down. They intensified their call after the gas explosion on last Saturday that led to deaths and injuries. On Tuesday, October 10, the students gave the management up to Friday, October 13 to address the issue.

A failure by authorities to address the situation resulted in the second demonstration.

The students said in a statement issued earlier that: “Due to the high number of casualties recorded by some students of UPSA, the executive council of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) is declaring the demonstration to bring attention to the matter.

“We, therefore, call on all student leaders, student unions (NUGS, GUPS, USAG, etc) and all media houses to come on board to support the SRC as we embark on a demonstration demanding the immediate closure of the Sel Filling Station situated just behind the university.”

The students were clad in black and chanting, “Sel Filling Station must be closed down.”