U-17 World Cup: Sadiq Ibrahim dreams of playing for Chelsea

Black Starlets winger Sadiq Ibrahim has revealed his ”ultimate dream” in football is to wear the blue jersey of English side Chelsea.

Ibrahim, a product of Right to Dream Academy, was not part of Ghana’s success at u-17 Africa Cup of Nations but coach Paa Kwesi Fabin decided to include him in the final squad because of his devastating pace down the flanks for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

And thus far he has been a revelation. The winger scored Ghana’s first goal, propelling the Black Starlets to victory in the first game against Colombia and helped them to reach the round of 16.

But with the tournament still ongoing, Ibrahim has set his sights higher and that is representing current premier league champions in future.

“My ultimate dream is to play for Chelsea, just like Hazard. I think the Premier League is a brilliant platform and in five years, my target is to represent the Blues.”

