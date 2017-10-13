Turkish Airlines records 75% passenger growth

The airline has recorded 70 percent increase in passenger numbers since it started operations <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507859947_502_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Turkish Airlines has recorded a growth in passenger numbers on the Ghana-Istanbul route over the last six years.

The airline, which flies Ghanaian travellers to over 290 destinations around the world via its hub in Istanbul, has recorded a 70 percent increase in passenger numbers since it started operations in 2010.

Mr Ferhat Yerli, the General Manager of Turkish Airlines, told GNA that “We are very happy here in Ghana. We started our operations in 2010 and we are happy with the Ghanaian market, the passengers are happy as well.”

He said the Airline kept recording growth in percentage through its operations; first it was 60, then 70 and now 75 percent.

“Our passengers keep increasing every year and by this I am positive we will meet our target by the end of the year,” he added.

