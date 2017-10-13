Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-13

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Stories making headlines on the front pages of some major newspapers include:

Mirror:

-Naming ceremonies must reflect our culture

-Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa enstooled Chief of Fiapre

-Family sue neighbours for copying house design

Daily Guide:

-Otumfuo is clean! Over money laundering

-Nana appoints Samira’s father ambassador to Dubai

-Bawumia rubbishes 2020 posters

-PURC bos Fired!

-KMA winning sanitation war

Daily Graphic

-Oil marketing companies protest…..over closure of fuel stations

-Korle Bu records high numbers of gas burn cases

-Ghana loses GHC1 billion from sale of 200 million liters of diesel