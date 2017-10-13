Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-13

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-10-13
Stories making headlines on the front pages of some major newspapers include:
Mirror:
-Naming ceremonies must reflect our culture
-Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa enstooled Chief of Fiapre
-Family sue neighbours for copying house design
Daily Guide:
-Otumfuo is clean! Over money laundering
-Nana appoints Samira’s father ambassador to Dubai
-Bawumia rubbishes 2020 posters
-PURC bos Fired!
-KMA winning sanitation war
Daily Graphic
-Oil marketing companies protest…..over closure of fuel stations
-Korle Bu records high numbers of gas burn cases
-Ghana loses GHC1 billion from sale of 200 million liters of diesel