Sulley Muntari shortlisted among 20 ugliest footballers in the world

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2017

2017-10-13

Ghana midfielder, Suleyman “Sulley” Ali Muntari is known to have one of the prettiest and respected wives in the football world.

Reports sometime ago suggested the wife of Sulley Muntari is so pretty that former Italian Prime Minister and owner of AC Milan, Silvio Berlusconi had to ‘beg’ to meet her during the midfielder’s period with the club.

According to Berlusconi, he had wanted to meet Muntari’s wife, Menaye Donkor because everyone kept saying she was the prettiest of the wives of the club’s players at that time.

However, the ‘quick-tempered’ midfielder seems not to fall anywhere near handsome and a football-focused website, besoccer.com has gone ahead to name him as one of the 20 ugliest footballers around.

In a list comprising well-known superstars like Franck Ribery, Angel Di Maria, Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez, Muntari appears as the third on the list.

In explaining why Muntari name was captured, “The Ghanaian is considered ugly because all his features seem to be centred in the middle of his face”

Below is the list as published on the site:

Franck Ribery – Bayern Munich/Germany (France)

Ángel Di María – PSG/France (Argentina)

Sulley Muntari – Pescara/Italy (Ghana)

Hameur Bouazza – ES Sétif/Algeria (Algeria)

Carlos Tévez – Shanghai Shenhua/China (Argentina)

Gervinho – AS Roma/Italy (Ivory Coast)

Scott Chipperfield – FC Mohlin-Riburg/Switzerland (Australia)

Héctor Herrera – FC Porto/Portugal (Mexico)

Jairo Patiño – Llaneros FC/Colombia (Colombia)

Joleon Lescott Sunderland/England (England)

Ronaldinho – Fluminense/Brazil (Brazil)

Daniel Ludueña – Tampico Madero/Mexico (Argentina)

Mesut Özil – Arsenal FC/England (Germany)

Ralf de Souza -Beijing Guoan/China (Brazil)

Wayne Rooney – Everton/England (England)

Felipe Caicedo – SS Lazio/Italy (Ecuador)

William Chiroque – Sporting Cristal/Peru (Peru)

Héctor Reynoso – Retired (Mexico)

Iván Campo – Retired (Spain)

Ruy Cabeçao – Alecrim FC Natal/Brazil (Brazil)