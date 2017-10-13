Reduce Bawumia’s convoy or face my wrath – Prof Adei

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

The former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei has threatened to wage a one-man crusade against the Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia to force him to reduce the number of cars in his convoy.

Prof Adei in an address at the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Morrison and Associations (an international audit firm), said the “about 16 cars” in Bawumia’s convoy was excessive.

According to him, he personally observed Bawumia’s convoy of about 16 Four Wheel Drives occupy both lanes on a trip to Cape Coast.

He said the Akufo-Addo administration had started on a good note but warned that there will be consequences if such excesses are not checked.

He said: “And so far the government is doing well except that if you go to the right quarters tell them that the next time I see Bawumia or any of them travelling with 16 four-wheel drives and then occupying the two lanes, so that coming and going should stop, I am going to do a one-man crusade.

“That must be stopped at once because I followed them to Cape Coast last week and I was trying to overtake them to tell him to stop, and then the police stopped me and said oh Prof can you give a distance…”