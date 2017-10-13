Radio Gold staff appeals for funds to pay NCA fine

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-13

The fine is a penalty for failing to renew its license <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507898649_182_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A staff of Accra-based Radio Gold 90.5FM, Henry Kojo Agbai, is soliciting funds from the general public in order to help the station pay a GHS61 million fine slapped on it by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The fine is a penalty for failing to renew its authorisation which expired on 06-09-00.

The NDC-affiliated station which belongs to the Network Broadcasting Limited was authorised by the NCA on 7 – 09 – 95, but since its authorisation expired in 2000, it has failed to renew it.

According to the NCA, Radio Gold is one of many FM stations that defaulted in their renewal, and have been requested to submit their omitted renewal documents and pay their respective fines in accordance with the authority’s gazetted schedule of penalties which states that: “Failing to submit to the Authority in a manner and at the times as may be reasonably requested, documents, accounts, estimates, returns and other information that may be required under the authorisation and in general give the Authority’s inspectors the necessary facilities to carry out inspections of the communications system, shall attract a penalty of GHS10,000.00 each day the infraction persists.”

Speaking to ClassFMonline.com in an interview, a staff of the station, Henry Kojo Agbai, said: “Yes we are soliciting for funds to settle this fine. If we get one million people with each paying GHS61, we will be able to pay this fine so the station can continue operating.”

He, however, said: “This was not sanctioned by the management of the station, but the money will be properly accounted for.”

Meanwhile, ClassFMonline.com’s sources within the station say management is yet to meet to decide on whether to officialise the fundraising started by the sole staff.