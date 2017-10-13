PURC staff jubilate over sacking of boss

President Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of Mr. Sarpong after 4 years of service <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507917871_970_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Workers of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) could not contain their joy as the boss exits his office on Friday following a sack letter from the President.

President Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Executive Secretary of PURC, Samuel Kwadwo Sarpong.

Mr. Sarpong was appointed in 2013 to head the commission by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

A letter announcing the termination of his appointment reads in part that: “Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 11th February 2013, appointing you as the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission that took effect from 10th December 2012.

“In accordance with paragraph 7 of the said letter, your appointment is hereby terminated”.

The letter further asked him to handover to Ms Mami Dufie Ofori and proceed to take three months’ salary in line of notice.

But majority of the workers showed up dressed in white on Friday morning expressing joy about the termination of the appointment of their Executive Secretary after they called for his removal.

They are also still calling for dissolution of the PURC Board.

