Prof. Adei to campaign against Bawumia’s ‘long’ convoy

2017-10-13

A former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Professor Stephen Adei, has threatened to start a campaign against state officials including Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to force them to reduce the number of cars in their convoys.

According to Professor Adei, although he is impressed with the initial performance of the government, the large numbers of cars in the convoys of state officials were unnecessary and created lots of inconveniences for other road users.

There have been several complaints from drivers in the country about the huge convoys which accompany senior, and sometimes lower-level state officials.

Many people have expressed displeasure with the cost of procuring and maintaining all the vehicles, while others are unhappy about the traffic that is created as a result.

Professor Adei, a courageous critic of public office holders, who spoke at the 20th-anniversary celebration of Morison and Associates, an international audit firm based in Ghana, said he planned to wage a “one-man crusade” if the situation persists.

“So far, the government is doing well, except that if you go to the right quarters, tell them that the next time I see Bawumia or any of them travelling with 16 four-wheel drives, occupying the two lanes, I’m going to do a one-man crusade. That must be stopped at once,” he said.

He added that he had recently tried to catch up with the Vice President’s convoy to confront them about the size, but was stopped by the policemen who were accompanying the second gentleman.

“I followed them to Cape Coast last week, and I was trying to overtake them to tell him to stop. The police stopped me, but as soon as they saw [who I was], they asked me to give some distance,” he said.