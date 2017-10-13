PPP expresses worry about EC scandals

Politics of Friday, 13 October 2017

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has stated that it is saddened to learn about the scandals that have emerged this year at the Electoral Commission (EC) over the award of contracts without tender, and the litany of allegations and counter-allegations against the EC Chair and some commissioners.

According to Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the party is happy that the Chief Justice (CJ) has written to Mrs Osei and her two deputy commissioners (Ms Georgina Opoku-Amankwa in charge of Corporate Service and Mr Amadu Sulley in charge of Operations) to file official responses to the allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

The PPP’s sentiments were expressed at a press conference at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra last Tuesday to mark the party’s one year anniversary of the disqualification of its presidential candidate in the 2016 election.

Recounting the accusations and counter-accusations by Mrs Osei and her two deputy commissioners, the PPP queried such allegedunsavoury goings-on under Mrs Osei’s watch.

‘’As a major stakeholder in Ghana’s electoral system, we believe the commissioners have tainted the image of the Electoral Commission so badly that in the interest of Mother Ghana, they must be advised to step aside,’’ Dr Nduom stated.

He said the PPP was ‘’extremely worried that the inharmonious stay in office of these commissioners is gravely affecting operational activities at the commission as district electoral officers are on tenterhooks waiting earnestly for resolution so that their allowances and other outstanding emoluments could be paid’’.

He said the party acknowledged the EC as one of the most sensitive institutions in the country and “we cannot, therefore, sit unconcerned for these allegations to remain unresolved. They have the potential to disturb the peace. We believe the issues raised in the allegations are serious enough to merit a sense of urgency in its investigation”.

He urged the Chief Justice (CJ) to be steadfast in proceeding to determine if there are prima facie merits leading to possible impeachment of the Chairperson of the EC, concluding that “if they exist, so be it!’’.