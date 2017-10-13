One class, one item – GES PRO proposes to parents

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, the Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged parents to strengthen their support for child education in the country.

Speaking during the donation of a carton of 50 boxes of chalk to the Metsrikasa D/A Basic School in Akatsi North District, where pupils, teachers and the executives of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) were present, Mr. Anthony Amoah said the time had come for parents to intensify their support for quality education service delivery to pupils.

“…let us respect the view that it is only when the school does well that the community can develop with cases of unemployment, poverty and diseases becoming non-existent. And so, I do not believe that I would be chased out of here if I should propose that from today onwards we are ready to do what I also call “One Class, One Item”. A parent can adopt a class in a school, whether he or she has a child in that class or not, to occasionally visit and to donate, say a box of chalk, a packet of pens or pencils, or a set of books, to be shared among the pupils”, he said.

Mr. James Agbenorlawodze, the Circuit Supervisor of the area, said schools under his outfit would continue to partner stakeholders so as to promote quality education among the pupils.

Madam Mary Ganyo, the headmistress of the school, expressed her gratitude to the PRO and appealed for textbooks and a set of computers with accessories to support education in the school.