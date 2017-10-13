NPA vows to implement Cabinet’s decision on Atomic gas explosions

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

The National Petroleum Authority(NPA) has vowed to implement any decision produced from Cabinet’s meeting to ensure that gas explosions become a thing of the past.

Visiting the site of the explosion to ascertain the level of impact, the Board Chairman of the NPA, Joe Addo-Yobo explained that the NPA is an implementing agency and as such is ready to effect any policy change brought forth by the government after the meeting.

“We are waiting for cabinet’s decision; the NPA is an implementing agency, hence whatever cabinet decides, we will implement it to ensure that the deaths of innocent citizens through such disasters are prevented from repeating itself”, he said.

President Akufo- Addo held a cabinet meeting on Thursday, October 12, to plan a comprehensive programme which will see to it that incidents such as these do not occur in the future.

The meeting was necessitated after seven people died and 134 people sustained various degrees of injuries from the gas explosion that took place on Saturday, October 7 at the Mansco Gas Filling Station at Atomic Junction in Accra.

Police and Fire Service service investigations are yet to conclude on the possible causes of the explosion.

The NPA in an earlier report, however, stated that it served prior notice to seven filling stations, including MANSCO gas filling station for safety lapses at their distribution outlet before the gas explosion occurred.

The Ghana National Fire Service is also expected to submit a succinct report of the incident to Government by the end of the week.