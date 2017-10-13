Match Officials for GPL match day 29

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2017
Source: ghanafa.org
2017-10-13
Referees
The Premier League Board has appointed referee Isaac Quaue to handle Sunday’s Ghana Premier League cracker between Medeama and Hearts of Oak in Tarkwa.
His assistants will be Ibrahim Adams and Fallah Rahman.
Bechem-based Otis Oppong will be centre referee when Inter Allies host Liberty Professionals at the El Wak Stadium in the relegation showdown.
Support on the lines will come from Haruna Bawa and Freeman Awulo.
Below is the full list of match officials appointed for the week 29 fixtures:
Match: GT. OLYMPICS VS ASHANTI GOLD
Venue: ACCRA
Referee: SAMUEL SUKAH
Asst 1: DAWOOD OUEDRAOGO
Asst 2: AUGUSTIN AKUGRE
4th Ref: SOLOMON MORDEY
Match Commissioner: KOJO YANKAH
Match: TEMA YOUTH VS BECHEM UTD
Venue: TEMA
Referee: S. B. BORTEY
Asst 1: B. A. CRENTSIL
Asst 2: ALEX ANNING
4th Ref: SYLVESTOR ADJOKU
Match Commissioner: HARRY ATUTONU
Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS B. CHELSEA
Venue: KUMASI
Referee: J. A. AMENYA
Asst 1: F. D. OCANSEY
Asst 2: JASON NUNOO
4th Ref: LATIF ADAARI
Match Commissioner: J. B. YAKUBU
Match: MEDEAMA VS HEARTS OF OAK
Venue: TARKWA
Referee: ISAAC QUAUE
Asst 1: IBRAHIM ADAMS
Asst 2: FALLAH RAHMAN
4th Ref: EMMANUEL ANSAH
Match Commissioner: EWUDZI SAGOE
Match: INTER ALLIES VS LIBERTY PROF.
Venue: EL WAK
Referee: OTIS OPPONG
Asst 1: HARUNA BAWA
Asst 2: FREEMAN AWULO
4th Ref: DALLY GAGBA
Match Commissioner: UMAR TENI
Match: DWARFS VS WAFA
Venue: CAPE COAST
Referee: MAXWEL HANSON
Asst 1: ASHONG IBRAHIM
Asst 2: NII KOTEY KOTEI
4th Ref: YAW AMETEPEH
Match Commissioner: KWASI A. BOATENG
Match: WA ALL STARS VS BOLGA
Venue: WA
Referee: ENERST BAAFI
Asst 1: ALHASSAN YAHAYA
Asst 2: SAM O. BOATENG
4th Ref: AWAL MOHAMED
Match Commissioner: PAUL AFO LENDECK
Match: ADUANA VS ELMINA SHARKS
Venue: DORMA
Referee: URIAH GLAH
Asst 1: DAVID LARYEA
Asst 2: A. F. ZAKARI
4th Ref: DANIEL LARYEA
Match Commissioner: C. W. OKAI