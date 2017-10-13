Match Officials for GPL match day 29

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2017

The Premier League Board has appointed referee Isaac Quaue to handle Sunday’s Ghana Premier League cracker between Medeama and Hearts of Oak in Tarkwa.

His assistants will be Ibrahim Adams and Fallah Rahman.

Bechem-based Otis Oppong will be centre referee when Inter Allies host Liberty Professionals at the El Wak Stadium in the relegation showdown.

Support on the lines will come from Haruna Bawa and Freeman Awulo.

Below is the full list of match officials appointed for the week 29 fixtures:

Match: GT. OLYMPICS VS ASHANTI GOLD

Venue: ACCRA

Referee: SAMUEL SUKAH

Asst 1: DAWOOD OUEDRAOGO

Asst 2: AUGUSTIN AKUGRE

4th Ref: SOLOMON MORDEY

Match Commissioner: KOJO YANKAH

Match: TEMA YOUTH VS BECHEM UTD

Venue: TEMA

Referee: S. B. BORTEY

Asst 1: B. A. CRENTSIL

Asst 2: ALEX ANNING

4th Ref: SYLVESTOR ADJOKU

Match Commissioner: HARRY ATUTONU

Match: ASANTE KOTOKO VS B. CHELSEA

Venue: KUMASI

Referee: J. A. AMENYA

Asst 1: F. D. OCANSEY

Asst 2: JASON NUNOO

4th Ref: LATIF ADAARI

Match Commissioner: J. B. YAKUBU

Match: MEDEAMA VS HEARTS OF OAK

Venue: TARKWA

Referee: ISAAC QUAUE

Asst 1: IBRAHIM ADAMS

Asst 2: FALLAH RAHMAN

4th Ref: EMMANUEL ANSAH

Match Commissioner: EWUDZI SAGOE

Match: INTER ALLIES VS LIBERTY PROF.

Venue: EL WAK

Referee: OTIS OPPONG

Asst 1: HARUNA BAWA

Asst 2: FREEMAN AWULO

4th Ref: DALLY GAGBA

Match Commissioner: UMAR TENI

Match: DWARFS VS WAFA

Venue: CAPE COAST

Referee: MAXWEL HANSON

Asst 1: ASHONG IBRAHIM

Asst 2: NII KOTEY KOTEI

4th Ref: YAW AMETEPEH

Match Commissioner: KWASI A. BOATENG

Match: WA ALL STARS VS BOLGA

Venue: WA

Referee: ENERST BAAFI

Asst 1: ALHASSAN YAHAYA

Asst 2: SAM O. BOATENG

4th Ref: AWAL MOHAMED

Match Commissioner: PAUL AFO LENDECK

Match: ADUANA VS ELMINA SHARKS

Venue: DORMA

Referee: URIAH GLAH

Asst 1: DAVID LARYEA

Asst 2: A. F. ZAKARI

4th Ref: DANIEL LARYEA

Match Commissioner: C. W. OKAI