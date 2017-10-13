Juventus line up Kwadwo Asamoah replacement

Kwadwo Asamoah has been targeted by Turkish club Galatasaray <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507905018_331_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Italian Serie A giant Juventus are embracing themselves for the imminent departure of Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah in the European winter transfer window.

Asamoah was constantly linked with a move to Turkish outfit Galatasaray in the off season but the deal did not materialise due to the Old Lady’s failure to find his replacement.

A move for the 28-year-old has popped up again as the January transfer window draws near.

Despite the club’s unwillingness to allow Asamoah leave, his contractual situation requires careful reflection hence have embraced themselves for his impending departure.

And the club’s head Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have lined up suitable candidates to replace the Ghanaian should he fulfil his dream of leaving the club.

The Italian champions are looking at the possibility of acquiring Atalanta full back Leonardo Spinazzola as well as PSG’s Thomas Meunier, who is having a difficult time to oust Dani Alves from the team’s line up. The 26-year-old could become an undisputed starter at right back while Mattia De Sciglio will be moved to the opposite end by playing the role to substitute Alex Sandro.

Other names that have come up for discussions at Corso Galileo Ferraris are Napoli’s left full back Faouzi Ghoulam , whose contract with the Partenopei will be expiring expiring this summer, and Torino’s Antonio Barreca.

