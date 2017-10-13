Judge bolts as angry irate mob storms the court room

This incident occurred after the presiding judge granted bail to a popular fetish called Rasta <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507896738_109_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A circuit court judge decided to prioritise his life over his work as an angry crowd found their way into the courtroom.

This incident occurred after the presiding judge, Oglie Korkovitey, granted bail to the suspect, a popular fetish priest called Rasta. Sources indicate that Rasta killed three persons when he knocked them down with a vehicle. The victims allegedly included a second-year tertiary student.

According to available information, the family of the deceased student did not take it lightly and consequently mobilized people to attack the judge.

It is alleged that the suspect, being a fetish priest, intentionally knocked down the deceased persons for ritual purposes. Sources say that the judge is yet to report to work.

قالب وردپرس

Comments