Interior Minister commends Western Regional Police Command

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-10-13

The Minister for Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery, has commended the relentless efforts of the Western Regional Police Command in maintaining law and order within the Region.

He made this statement on Monday October 9, 2017 when he paid a courtesy call on the Police Command at his base in Sekondi as part of his three day working visit to the Region.

According to the Minister, available statistics indicated that from January to September last year, the Region recorded 91 robbery cases, while 39 cases have been recorded for the same period this year, representing 57% reduction in robbery cases.

He added, “Stealing cases also reduced from 3,101 in the 3rd quarter of last year to 911 within the same year period this year”.

He therefore assured the police personnel that the government would continue to support with the needed vehicles, rifles, accommodation and other protective gadgets and transform the police service in the Region.

He expressed his profound appreciation to the Police Command for discharging their duties diligently without fear or panic.

“On behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo, your work is well appreciated and will help you to improve your conditions.

He also urged the police in the Region to eschew any negative attitude and behaviour that would dent the good image of the police service.

On the part of the police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwasi Mensah Duku, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Minister for visiting the Police Command.

He pledged his support to work hard to fight against criminal activities in the Region without any favour.