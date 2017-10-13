Hearts of Oak chief Frank Nelson lauds MTN FA Cup committee

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-13

Nelson reserved some special praise for Kurt Okraku and the MTN FA CUP committee for the yeoman job <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507887911_41_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Board member of Hearts of Oak Frank Nelson Nwokolo has eulogized the MTN FA Cup committee for a magnificent job done in making the competition attractive.

The MTN FA CUP trophy tour kicked-off at the Hearts Secretariat on Thursday with members of the MTN FA Cup committee meeting the hegemony of the club.

“I equally believe that it is not by accident or just because we are in Accra that we find the trophy here. Things happen the way it happens but sometimes we don’t understand it,” Nelson Nwokolo told

accraheartsofoaksc.com

“But I believe this trophy coming to Accra Hearts of Oak, landing here and then going to move from here to Tamale, it means it has got a base here in Accra and the base is Accra Hearts of Oak secretariat so as the trophy is here in our secretariat, we are just waiting for the 29 October to bring it back to Accra.”

“I mean you can move a cup from one position to another just like football, but there’s a position the person plays so this trophy is playing in a position in Accra, and the position is the secretariat of Accra Hearts of Oak so I believe that come 29 [October] at Tamale, I am sure definitely the trophy will be handed over to Accra Hearts of Oak and then we will fly it back to Accra.”

Nelson also reserved some special praise for Kurt Okraku and the MTN FA CUP committee for the yeoman’s job done in organizing this year’s competition.

“I think the organization of this year’s FA CUP has been tremendous,” he continued. “The FA Cup committee have been tremendous, creative in their job, they have used the media, and whatever means it takes to promote the game.”