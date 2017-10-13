FOMWAG commends government for implementing Free SHS

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

2017-10-12

The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Ghana (FOMWAG), has expressed its profound appreciation and also applauded the government of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo for making it possible for the Free Senior High School to see the light of day.

A release signed by the National Secretary, Hajia Aisha Abdul Kadir and issued to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday in Accra, said the implementation of such a laudable educational system undoubtedly showed the commitment on the part of the government to leave no stone unturned towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal four among others.

It said as much as many parents were expecting this package to mitigate their burden of paying school fees, the government should ensure that measures were put in place to provide the needed resources for the sustainability of the free Senior High School programme.

Notwithstanding the emerging challenges in some of the schools, the government should remain focus and consider constructive criticisms if they will enhance and improve quality of the educational system for best results in the coming years.

The release said consultations from all concerned and experienced citizens of Ghana to bring in new ideas and suggestions should be welcome for the benefit of the students who were the future leaders.

The Association advocated for a broad consultation of stakeholders across board to bring positive and progressive educational views and opinions to make the programme achievable, more especially with the formulation of the G.E.S. Council.

It urged parents and guardians to seize the opportunity to save the monies which hitherto would have been used in paying the fees of their wards towards their tertiary education in the near future.

It noted that it was an opportunity for parents to justify their commitment by ensuring that their wards also learn hard to maximize the benefit of the Free Senior High School programme, adding that parents should also support their wards as and when the need arose.