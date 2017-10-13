Five gas filling stations shut down in Volta Region

play videoGNFS is doing its best to prevent a repetition of the Atomic gas explosion <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507926227_79_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana National Fire Service and the National Petroleum Authority have closed down five gas refilling stations in the Ho Municipality for operating under unsafe conditions.

Volta Regional Commander of the Fire Service, Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, said that the closure of the outlets was also necessitated by their lack of valid regulatory documents.

The joint team, which included officers from the Factories Inspectorate Department of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, cautioned three outlets to better some technical requirements in line with prescribed standards or risked closure in days.

Mrs Ntow Sarpong said out of the ten Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling plants visited, only two were found safe due to their compliance with safety standards and practices.

She said the exercise was part of a national campaign to halt the increasing cases of gas explosions and disasters across the country.

At least seven persons lost their lives with hundreds sustaining various degrees of injuries in a gas explosion incident last week in Accra.

قالب وردپرس

Comments