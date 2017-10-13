Excited PURC workers target Board after CEO’s dismissal

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Staff at Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), could not hide their excitement over the sacking of the Executive Sectary, after a prolonged battle to kick him out succeeded.

“Hip, hip, hip! hurray!”, some of the staff cheered at the premises of the utility regulator after singing victory songs and thanking “Jesus”.



An over-excited Union Secretary, Pamela Brown told Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba “I don’t know what to say. For some time now we have been fighting to get a good Executive Secretary.

“We are so happy we don’t even know what to tell God…thank you Jesus” she exclaimed. “He is the intimidating type”, another staff told Joy News.



Discontent with Samuel Sarpong had been simmering within the union for years but a change in government in January 2017, provided impetus to the staff to force out their boss.

Appointed under the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, the workers would feel Samuel Sarpong ought to be among the political causalities that occasion a change in government.

Sensing a change in the political wind, the staff petitioned the Chief of Staff with a litany of accusations and allegations including mismanagement, cronyism and divide and rule tactics.

The Executive Secretary as well as the Director of Public Relations and External Affairs, Nana Yaa Jantuah, became a subject of Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) probe.

Stories like the transfer of 450,000 cedis into the private account of Samuel Sarpong for a PURC event did not help the Commission’s image in the media.

After about eight months of a media assault on the Executive Secretary, petitions and office lock-outs, Samuel Sarpong Secretary was relieved of his post, Thursday, October 12, 2017.

A Director Ms Mami Dufie Ofori was immediately announced as his replacement.



Satisfied with the sacking of Mr Sarpong and the resignation of his key ally, Nana Yaa Jantuah, the workers now expect the government to dissolve the Board.

“We believe the board will definitely go. some of the decisions that were taken by the Executive Secretary and the Director of Public Relations and External Affairs, they were drawing their powers from the board.

“So if the Executive Secretary is gone it is good that they [Board] follow suit,” he said.