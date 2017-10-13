Eastern Corridor road abandoned – Hohoe MP

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Member of Parliament for Hohoe, Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, has said works on the Eastern Corridor road, especially the Peki-Adzokoe to Hohoe stretch in the Volta Region, has stalled.

According to the MP, contrary to claims by a Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, to the effect that the contractor working on the road was still on site, the contractor has abandoned works for the past six months.

The Deputy Minister appeared on the floor of Parliament on Friday, October 13 to answer a question filed by the MP who wanted to know what plans the Ministry was putting in place to complete the road project.

In response, Mr. Owusu Aduomi accused the NDC government of failing to complete the road within the stipulated two years period, a response the Hohoe MP found worrying

Dr Adiku Heloo said: “People are dying, trucks are stocked, economic activities along the Eastern Corridor are almost coming to a standstill, the contractor is not on site.

“I travel on that road, work is not going on. I want the Minister to verify. The Eastern Corridor road has been a campaign promise by the NPP and all the Ministers attest to it.”