Don’t follow ‘malicious’ social media – Rawlings advises Media General

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-12

The leadership of Media General paid a courtesy call on the Former President at his office in Ridge <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507862517_681_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former President Jerry John Rawlings says the media has a bigger role to play in rebuilding the moral fabric of the Ghanaian society.

Programmes ought to be created to right the menace in society in the areas of religion, culture and education, he said.

“The media should understand the power it possesses and be aware of the fact that most people in rural Ghana easily accept what’s on television as truthful and using the media to portray unacceptable things creates a ripple effect on the populace and soon everyone is engaged.”

Mr Rawlings gave the admonishing on Wednesday when leadership of Media General, mother company of TV3, MG Radio (3FM, Onua FM, Akoma FM and Connect FM), MG Digital (www.3news.com) and Adesa Productions, paid a courtesy call on him at his office at Ridge in Accra.

According to the ex-President, it is obvious social media is competing with mainstream media but he charged Media General to remain truthful and maintain its gate-keeping role.

Mr Rawlings expressed worry that usually for the desire to be the first to break news, mainstream media seem to lose credibility by following the “malicious nature” of social media, leading sometimes to a ridicule of persons who ought to be honoured.

He charged the media to support local producers in producing content accustomed to Ghanaian culture.

“It’s time to tell the story of Ghana,” he stressed.

‘Beautiful ones born’

He cited, for instance, that the beautiful ones are born and the media have to give them the opportunity to express themselves.

Else they would be suppressed by the corrupt environment created, he observed. Mr Rawlings, who is the longest reigning Ghanaian leader, was concerned the media appear focused on profit which affects the quality of content required in shaping and forming society.

On the African society, he said it is time the continent had a voice in telling its own story so Africa can have a good representation of its culture and identity.

He said the influx of foreign content does not help in the growth and developmental process of Ghana, and Africa as a whole.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Pearl Esua-Mensah, who led the delegation, stated that her firm is committed to producing quality content as well as supporting the local industry and its content