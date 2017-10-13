Defence Minister tasks VAG to intensify Poppy Appeal

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-13

Dominic Nitiwul said the sponsorship and the wearing of the Poppy was losing its significance <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507935730_484_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence has called on the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG) to intensify its public education on the “Poppy Appeal” to sensitise Ghanaians to appreciate the sacrifices of veterans and serving soldiers.

He said the sponsorship and the wearing of the Poppy was losing its significance in Africa, unlike in Europe, where the wearing of the Poppy takes centre stage at this time of the year.

Mr Nitiwul made the call when he launched the “2017 Poppy Appeal of the VAG”, an event organised annually through the selling of poppies to the public to raise funds in support of Ghanaian veterans of the two World Wars and who in the course of duty got maimed or incapacitated and in some cases died, leaving their families in desperation.

The red poppy is therefore worn to honour these heroes.

This year marks the 72nd Anniversary of the end of the 2nd World War and the formation of the United Nations.

Mr Nitiwul said: “while we keep on appealing for funds through the sale of Poppies, may I humbly suggest to the Veteran Association, in addition to the Poppy sale, to intensify their efforts at other means of generating income to supplement its voluntary and government subvention.

“I therefore wish to appeal to the clergy, the law makers, government officials, civil servants, traders, corporate Ghana, and all sundry to support the veterans through the patronage of the Poppy’’, he said.

Major Sarkodie Addo, the Director of Logistics of VAG said the VAG is mandated by law, Act 844 of 2012, to run affairs of all Ex-Servicemen, adding that, the welfare of the veterans depended on the government and the income generating activities and the sale of poppies.

He said the purchase and wearing of the poppy gives practical help and companionship to Ex-Service personnel and serving soldiers and their dependents who may have been victims in pursuit of peace.

Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, the Chief of the Defence Staff donated GHC1,000 to the VAG in support of their welfare.

The Poppy Day also known as the Remembrance Day, which falls on November 11, is to commemorate the death of all those who sacrificed their lives in the quest for world peace.