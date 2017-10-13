Chief lauds Nana Akufo-Addo for implementation of Free SHS policy

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

2017-10-13

Odeneho Dr. Afram Brempong III has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) education policy to enhance the country’s manpower resources.

He said the effort of Nana Akufo-Addo had made a way for especially Junior High School graduates who because of financially-poor parental backgrounds could not have had the opportunity to attend SHS.

Odeneho Dr, Brempong, the paramount chief of Suma traditional area made the commendation at a grand durbar organised by the chiefs and people of the area to mark their annual yam festival on Friday at Suma-Ahenkro in the Jaman North District of Brong-Ahafo Region.

The festival is celebrated to give thanks to God and their ancestors for bumper harvest, pray for a successful farming season in the ensuing year and also formally pave way for the people to eat new yam.

He said the free SHS policy had brought relief to parents who had over the years been burdened with the payment of exorbitant school fees of their children, adding that nationally the elimination of the financial constraints faced by many parents at the commencement of each academic year had created equal access to education for all qualified JHS graduates.

Odeneho Dr, Brempong advised parents and guardians to prioritise their children and wards education by taking advantage of the policy to complement government’s effort to educate them to become responsible citizens and future leaders.

He said education was the pivot of development in every country and therefore stressed the need for traditional authorities, community and opinion leaders to support the government in diverse ways to promote education to ensure that every child is enrolled in school.

Odeneho Dr, Brempong entreated the residents and citizens of the traditional area to put away their political differences and unite to promote the socio-economic development of the area.

He appealed to the government to assist in the establishment of a satellite campus of the University of Energy and Natural Resources in the area.

Mr. Alexander Asum Ahensah, an indigene of the area and a former Ghana Ambassador of the Equatorial Guinea appealed to chiefs to avoid chieftaincy disputes, noting that the menace had over the years stalled the progress of some communities in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Mr. Ahensah, also an ex-Member of Parliament for Jaman North therefore appealed to the chiefs, particularly the kingmakers to be fair and firm to ensure that nomination and selection of candidates for enstoolment and installation as chiefs and queens in the traditional area would be done in a very transparent manner, devoid of monetary influence by unqualified candidates to avert the due process.

He reiterated the call for unity for accelerated and holistic development and urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any political faction or a group with parochial interest to cause mayhem but should channel their energies into meaningful and productive ventures.

Mr. Adane Ankomah, the Jaman North District Chief Executive (DCE) reiterated President Nana Akufo-Addo’s unflinching commitment in fulfilling his campaign promises to help in bringing improvement in the lives of Ghanaians.

Mr. Ankomah affirmed that he had been appointed the DCE for the general interest of everybody, irrespective of the varied political, tribal and religious backgrounds and called for the total support and cooperation of everyone for the District Assembly to be successful in its implementation of government’s policies, programmes and projects.