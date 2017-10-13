Cape Coast Metro Hospital staff to boycott work

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Workers of the Cape Metro Hospital (CCMH) in the Central Region have threatened to boycott the shift system implemented by the hospital if security is not beefed up on the premises.

According to the staff, the rate of robbery attacks on the workers – especially at night – is increasing, therefore, they want the management to act immediately to ensure their safety.

A statement issued by the staff said: “We the staff of CCMH maternity O&G ward wish to formerly inform the management of an assault and robbery case on one of our staff which occurred on 3rd October, 2017 at around 7:00 when she was reporting for her night shift.

“This is however not the first of such an incident. In light of the incident stated above, we the staff feel our lives are endangered, hence, we are humbly petitioning the management to provide security on the hospital premises with effect from today.

“We want the hospital car to pick us for night duty and send home, those who come for afternoon duty. Also, we want a security man to be with us on the ward at night duty so we can freely attend to clients who come in at night, and especially when we have to go out late in the night for birth before arrival client. We can’t continue to work in fear.

“We have all therefore, come to a consensus that if our request is not addressed, we cannot continue the night shift; the afternoon shift will also end at 6:00 PM.

“We hope our request will be addressed so that we can continue to provide services to clients who seek our care so as to strive towards achieving the MDG goals 4 and 5.”