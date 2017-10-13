Brogya Genfi to contest NDC National Youth Organizer position

Brogya Genfi says its time to ‘upgrade’ his regional position to the national level of his party <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507927490_36_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Brogya Genfi says its time to ‘upgrade’ his regional position to the national level of his party.

The outspoken NDC member made the pronouncement on Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ that he is ready to battle for the position which will be keenly contested by the likes of George Opare Addo and incumbent, Ludwig Hlodze.

Brogya Genfi, who is likely to be the favorite among his competitors due to his youthful exuberance is very optimistic of pulling a surprise in their up-coming primaries schedule for July next year.

Describing his entry into the contest as ‘Peace FM declaration’, Mr. Genfi told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that, “Chairman, God willing I will contest for the national youth organizer of the NDC to help the party win back power. I ask for your prayers”

قالب وردپرس

Comments