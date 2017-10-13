Broadband Chamber calls for fairness to attract investors

Business News of Friday, 13 October 2017

The Broadband Communications Chamber is pushing for a halt in what it describes as unfair treatment of its members by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

The Chamber has cited constraints in some proposed partnerships and relatively expensive licensing fees for its members as basis for their call.

The appeal also comes at a time that government is seeking to increase internet penetration and drive economic growth.

But the CEO of the Broadband Communications Chamber, Gustav Tamakloe explains to Citi Business News investors may shy away from contributing to this objective should the industry fail to provide equity.

“Currently, there remains a great deal of uncertainty in the Ghanaian broadband industry. Investors are focused on what they see in an industry especially in relation to regulatory uniformity and fairness,” he said.

He warned that “If this uncertainty persists, the Ghanaian broadband industry shall not be seen as attractive to investors. It goes without saying that it is important for the regulator to help us all see the clarity in regulation in order to ensure sustainable investments”.

Mr. Tamakloe argued that as government pushes for broadband reforms in Ghana, it is important that it focuses its efforts on achieving regulatory uniformity and fairness to ensure that the industry and its members will not be unduly burdened by uncertainty in regulatory frameworks.

He cautioned that such uncertainties may limit the interests of investors in the sector.

“The Broadband Communications Chamber (BBCC) urges the NCA to make available regulatory frameworks in areas that will reduce and eliminate as much as possible barriers and obstacles which impede standardization, uniformity and fairness in order to enhance growth and competitiveness in the industry,” he appealed.

He observed that such clear-cut frameworks will provide the industry greater access to the much needed investment for the rapid expansion of broadband, particularly to underserved and unserved areas of the country.

About BBCC

The Broadband Communications Chamber (BBCC), an advocacy group for the development and expansion of the broadband industry urges the National Communications Authority (NCA) to push for regulatory uniformity and fairness in the broadband industry.

This is in line with the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development and the Government’s strategy of rapid broadband penetration and development.

The Commission urges policymakers, the private sector and other partners to make deployment of broadband infrastructure a top priority in their strategies to accelerate global development and progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Broadband is a critical part of any national economic and social development agenda and will drive economic growth, productivity and job creation.

With Broadband infrastructure, delivery of voice, video and data at ultra-high speed yields numerous benefits including productivity improvement, better health and education services and efficient government services.