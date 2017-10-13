Avnash rice mill to employ 1 million people in 5 years

Business News of Friday, 13 October 2017

President Nana Akufo Addo has said the current peace and stability the country is enjoying is the reason for the investor confidence in the country.

According to him, peace and stability is so crucial and must be jealously guarded by the people.

The president said this when he rounded up his tour of the northern region with a visit to the Avnash Industries Ghana Limited.

He tasked farmers in the Northern Region to take advantage of the Avnash Industries Ghana Limited and increase their rice production to feed the factory.

He commended the Avnash Industries Ghana Limited for creating jobs for the people.

The Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto on his part said government, with the help of farmers, will increase rice yields in the coming farming season.

Chief Executive Officer of Avnash Industries Ghana Limited, Jai Mirchandani commended government for its efforts at creating an enabling environment for the business sector.

He said government was putting in measures that would stabilise the financial sector which is good for the industries to survive.

Mr. Mirchandani mentioned the interest rates, inflow of foreign direct investments among others as some of the measures being put in place by government.

He said Avnash state-of-the-art rice mill has the capacity to process 500 metric tonnes of paddy rice per day.

Mirchandani added that Avnash would soon be producing edible oil and soap production.

Mr. Mirchandani said about one million people will be employed within the next five years.

He added that they estimate the livelihood of 32,000 farmers to benefit from this rice mill, while about 200,000 transporters, aggregators, mechanized service suppliers and their families will also benefit.

The president formally launched the Royal Farmers Rice into the Ghanaian market. Royal Farmers Rice is one of Avnash rice brands