ASKY to resume Freetown, Monrovia and Banjul flights November 1

Business News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-12

Passengers on these flights will benefit from a special luggage allowance of 50kg in Business Class <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507861255_146_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Pan-African airline, ASKY, would resume its flight operations to and from West African cities of Monrovia, Freetown and Banjul from November 1, 2017.

According to the Togo-based airline, passengers on these flights will benefit from a special luggage allowance of 50kg in Business Class and 40 kg in Economy Class.

ASKY is the pan-African airline that was created by regional institutions: the Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the West African Development Bank (BOAD) and the ECOBANK Group. ASKY is a commercial company under private law and managed by experienced professionals from Africa.

ASKY the Pan African airline currently operates a fleet of 8 New Generation aircrafts, one (1) Boeing 737 – 800, three (3) Boeing 737-700 and four (4) Dash Q-400. ASKY now serves nineteen 23 destinations in 20 countries on the African continent.

Some of the destinations are Abidjan, Abuja, Cotonou, Lagos, Bissau, Niamey, Brazzavile, Bamako, Lome, Yaounde, Libreville and Ouagadougou.