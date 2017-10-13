Akufo-Addo petitioned over fuel stations near Excel School

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Scores of parents of students at the Excel Community School located at Community 17, Batsonaa, have petitioned President Nana Akufo-Addo through the Chief of Staff to halt operations of two fuel stations opposite the school.

The parents indicated in the petition dated October 11 that they are aware of petitions by residents to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) since February, 2017. However “these concerns, it seems, have been ignored”.

They pointed out that the “fuel service stations are being constructed less than 50 metres from the school and less than 10 metres from some homes”.

The worried parents and guardians noted that they do not believe that “proper due diligence and the required consultations with the community were carried out prior to the granting of permit to undertake the construction”.

They are therefore appealing to the President to see to the closure of those fuel stations for the safety of the kids numbering over 420.