Akufo-Addo commends Benin for promoting democracy

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-13

President Nana Akufo-Addo welcomes President Patrice Talon to the Flagstaff House.

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded Benin President, Patrice Guillaume Talon and the people of Benin for upholding democracy which he believes encourages human dignity and solidarity.

“Benin has stayed true to the democratic past, organising several elections which the will of the Beninois people is clearly expressed and upheld. The ballot not the gun has been the preferred means of electing Benin leaders,” President Akufo-Addo said as he welcomed President Talon to the Flagstaff House.

He said, Ghana and Benin are symbols of democracy, hence the need for the two countries to develop strong strategic bonds.

“Even though our two countries share a common authoritarian past, both of us are today beacons of democracy on the continent. These are common reasons for Benin and Ghana to develop strong strategic bonds on the common democratic values that promote human dignity and solidarity,” he noted.

President of Benin, His Excellency Patrice Talon on Wednesday October 11, 2017, paid a working visit to Ghana.

His visit, according to President Akufo-Addo, comes at a time when the bilateral ties between the two countries continue to evolve within a framework of cordiality and mutual respect.