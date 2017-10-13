Airtel Ghana continues its ‘Back to School Initiative’ in the Volta region

Business News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: Airtel Ghana

2017-10-13

Staff from Airtel Ghana with staff and pupils from Adaklu Aboadi school in a pose after the donation <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507914719_623_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Airtel Ghana, winner of Best Corporate Social Responsibility at the African Carrier Awards fulfilled its pledge to quality education with a “Back to School Initiative” at Adaklu Aboadi SA primary school and the Adaklu Xelekpe DA JSS in the Volta region.

This donation was in line with our quest to ensure that educational assistance is given out to students in our adopted schools, to support their education and also welcome them back to school for the new term.

The donation was led by Airtel Ghana’s Zonal Business Manager for the Volta Region George Daintey with the sales team from the region. The educational materials donated included textbooks, story books, stationaries, school bags among others.

Commenting on the donation, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs, Airtel Ghana, Hannah Agbozo expressed the company’s commitment to support quality education in the areas the company operates.

“Airtel Ghana, does not only believe in the provision of the best telecommunication services of its customers but it is equally committed to raising young people to become responsible leaders in the society. She went ahead to say the company believed in empowering them through the provision of their basic educational needs to enable them fully develops their potentials and talents through education.

This has driven our donations and support to students and schools across the country and also through the Schools Adoption programme where we continue to support several schools across the country. Our commitment to schools in communities that we operate in and education in general will continue to be a prime Focus in our CSR initiatives”.

The Heads, of Adaklu Aboadi SA primary school and the Adaklu Xelekpe DA JSS Madam. Bright Boateng and Mr. Denuakor Seth in the Volta region expressed a heartfelt gratitude to Airtel Ghana for the donation and also were optimistic that the students will put the materials to good use to benefit them and the nation.

The students also expressed their utmost joy for the materials and promised to put them to good use to help them in school.

Airtel Ghana continues to demonstrate commitment towards empowering students through its insightful educational projects such as the School Adoption Program, Evolve with STEM and Back to school events.

These initiatives are to benefit the communities that the Company works in and also to empower students to unleash their potential.