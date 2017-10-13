6 shutdown fuel stations reopened

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Six out of the seven fuel and gas filling stations that were closed down by a taskforce led by the Municipal Chief Executive of the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly, Kenneth Kelly Essuman following the recent gas explosion at the Atomic Junction in the Greater Accra Region have been re-opened.

According to the MCE, the six fuel stations produced the necessary documents that proved that, “they have all the safety measures, equipment and license to operate”.

“I can confidently say that, the six restored fuel stations have the necessary documents and are also operating under safety measures,” he stated.

He said only one of the fuel stations, ‘Beap oil’ was not able to produce the necessary documents, and had been accordingly shut down.

It would be recalled that the Mfantseman Municipal Assembly last Monday closed down seven fuel and gas stations out of the 20 stations located in the Municipal for various offences.

Some of the stations had their fire service permits expired for up to two or three years while others still had their permits with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), while others too had stopped paying their property rates as well as their business operating permits.

The stations include Beap Energy, Shell, Venus oil, Top oil, Cash oil, Engine fuel station, and Petrol Bay all in Mankessim.

