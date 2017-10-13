4 times Akufo-Addo appointed family and friends to his government

General News of Friday, 13 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-13

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507921058_908_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo-Addo is a man in a hurry for success. The Ghana president has countlessly mentioned how he wishes to transform Ghana in the shortest possible time before leaving office – whether he’s given just a term or two.

And in truth, the first 10 months of his reign have been good. He has already achieved some of his targets, including the much publicized flagship Free SHS Programme.

However, despite his chalked successes, Nana Addo is still yet to win over every Ghanaian, which is very expected since there will always be opposition.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been on his neck for some decisions he has taken, with his choice of appointment also coming under scrutiny.

At a point the opposition party accused the president of running a “family and friends” government, having given appointments to people from the same familes on different occasions.

But if we are to go by the records, there have actually been some occasions when Nana Addo appointed people of the same family in his government.

Below are three instances where the president did that:

1. The Ramadan family



Abu Ramadan, deputy NADMO boss

Earlier this week the President swore-in Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The former People’s National Convention (PNC) Chairman, is also the father of Ghana’s second lady Samira Bawumia.

Also, there is Abu Ramadan, son of Alhaji Ramadan, who is currently the deputy boss at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

That makes it two members of the ‘Ramadan family’ getting appointments in the Nana Addo government.

2. Yaw Osafo-Maafo and his sons



Senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo also falls within the category of people whose families have had multiple persons appointed into the Nana Addo government.

The former banker has his sons also occupying top positions in the current government.

First, there is Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, who is the Deputy Director General in-charge of Investment & Development at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Then there is Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo Maafo, who occupies the position of Deputy Director, in-charge of Cyber Security at NCA.

3. Mike Ocquaye and his son



Speaker of Parliament, Mike Ocquaye

President Akufo-Addo chose Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Ocquaye as Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, upon being voted into power.

The President later gave another of the ‘Ocquaye family’ an appointment as Ghana’s Ambassador to India, but this time the son of the Speaker of Parliament, Mike Ocquaye Jnr.

Both rose to their positions after Nana Addo was voted into power.

4. Gloria Akuffo and Ken Ofori-Atta



Gloria Akuffo

Did you know that Ghana’s Attorney General Gloria Akuffo is the cousin of President Akufo Addo? Yes, she is.

The legal practitioner is also joined by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, who is also a cousin of the President.