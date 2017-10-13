2017 edition of Tema Honours Awards launched

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: Anita Frimpong

2017-10-12

The Mantse of Tema <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507867572_97_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Tema Honours Awards Foundation has launched it’s awards scheme titled Tema Honours Awards 2017 which seeks to recognize personalities who have contributed their quota to change.

The award also seeks to recognize individuals who have played tremendous progress of humankind and continue to be symbols of stability and role model for Tema and the nation at large.

Speaking at the media launch held in Tema , the president of Tema Honours Awards Foundation Richard Kwabena Nsarkoh disclosed that , one of the main purposes of organising this awards event is to inculcate the spirit of hard work and patriotism as well as volunteerism into the youth in the country to unleash their unique talents, abilities and capabilities to build Tema.

Mr . Nsarkoh said the awards will create platform for their respective key targets especially the youth to emulate positive action s from their role models and acquire desirable skills, knowledge and attitudes to build Tema and mother Ghana.

This he said will also recognizes individuals, campanies and group of persons in the areas of education, religion and faith, politics,music and showbiz,sports, health, fisheries,youth development, finance, events Management, social and community works, catering a mentorship, photography and many more.

He added that the awards recognized forty individuals and corporate bodies for their good work towards the development of Tema.

On his part, the Deputy Director Administration Tema Mr. Sevlo Agyei who spoke on behalf of the Tema Metropolitan Cheif Executive, Felix Mensah Nii Anang_la said the awards celebration is in line with Tema Restoration Agenda of the Assembly which is set to takes place soon.



According to him Tema has made a massive effort towards the development of the Voltage Aluminum ,Tema Oil Refinery, Tema Development Corporation and the Ghana Ports and Harbours

Touching on the theme “Celebrating Achievement in Tema” said the theme situates to the fact that Tema has a historic and enviable background as it prides itself to be the harbour and industrial town.

Mr. Agyei, therefore, commend the organizers of the event for the motivating recognition for the awards as it is fulfilling.



[16:53, 10/2/2017] Anita GIJ: