We lack calmness in front of goal – Kotoko coach

Asante Kotoko head coach, Steve Polack, says his players are simply not calm enough to put away chances created in their league matches.

The Porcupine Warriors have scored 21 goals from their 28 matches played this season and they are second lowest scorers after Bolga All Stars (who have 19 goals) and fans of the team have been very upset at the development.

Polack, in an interview with Kotoko TV on Tuesday, said that his players were suffering because of their impatience in finishing the opportunities off.

“Our problem is all about one thing. It is not a matter of confidence.

It is a matter of composure. People can ask the players. We work on shooting every single day and the goals go in all the time in training.

Goal scorers are not supposed to think when in front of goal. They only score. Maybe my players think too much in those situations. They need to get it out of their heads and they need to finish the chances when they come.

He also spoke on the need for the team to be very regular in terms of chance-creation.

“We are making chances in games. The coach is not field kicking the ball and that is the truth. Good goal scorers are consistent over a period of time. They do not score ten this season and got another ten three seasons later.”

Asante Kotoko play against Berekum Chelsea and Liberty Professionals in their final two matches of the Ghana Premier League.