We don’t make ‘noise’ about referees like others – Kotoko

2017-10-12

Asante Kotoko has said that they will be satisfied with any referee chosen for the MTN FA Cup final

Eight time FA Cup champions, Asante Kotoko has said that they will be satisfied with any referee chosen for the MTN FA Cup final against bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak and “will not make any noise like others” on who officiates the contest on the day.

The two will revive their rivalry in the cup final dubbed “the unmissable” on Sunday October 29 at the Tamale Sports Stadium, and the Porcupines say they are only focused on their preparations ahead of the match.

Hearts of Oak have raised concern about officials for the match, with the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the club, Mr. Opare Addo demanding that a competent referee be appointed.

“If the committee brings any referee who is competent enough we are ready for the match,” Opare Addo said.

In a rather hard hitting response from Asante Kotoko’s Greater Accra and Professional League Board (PLB) representative, Thomas Boakye Agyemang, in an interview with the GNA, after MTN FA Cup mascot unveiling ceremony, insisted that Kotoko had been treated unfairly during the season but would not talk about it.

“We go into matches without talking about officiating, we have suffered more than any club in this country this season. You can check from the match review panel, the number of times we have been cheated but we don’t make complain. I can mention a lot but we don’t usually talk, we believe that it is a human institution and sometimes they make mistakes, we only complain when the mistakes are extreme,” Boakye Agyemang noted.

“We don’t make so much noise like others do. But on that day our focus would be on the match and not on the match officials that is why I said we believe in the spirit of fairness and if everything goes well Asante Kotoko will win the trophy.”

Boakye Agyemang was however optimistic with his side’s chances of lifting the trophy.

“I have already said that we are not scared of Hearts of Oak, if maybe they are scared of us they should say it, but the fact that we have defeated them to lift a trophy this season should tell you that we are geared up towards the Tamale finals.”

The two sides last met in the finals of the competition in 1990, with Kotoko defeating Hearts by four to two. Asante Kotoko last won the FA Cup in 2014.