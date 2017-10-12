We are not monsters – OMCs to Ghanaians

Business News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) say attacks on them by a section of Ghanaians following last Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction are unwarranted.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, Chairman for the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Mr. Agyemang Duah believes demonstrations against some legitimate retail outlets with calls for their closure should be reconsidered.

Mr Duah commiserated with the families of the victims but added that, they (OMCs) are also Ghanaians making a living by legally investing in the petroleum industry with no intentions of harming society.

He mentioned that some information in the public domain appears to be inaccurate and misleading.

“Safety is a shared responsibility and operators, regulators, agencies, customers, the general public and the government are to ensure its realization,” he said.

According to him, OMCs are conformed with safety standards and sited in areas for the purpose by the Town Planning Department and that the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) only grants an applicant a construction permit when all the various requirements have been met.

These include a letter from the Town Planning Department, EPA permit, Building permit by MMDA’s, fire permit by Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Standard Authority certification among others.

Mr. Duah emphasized that the association will not shield members who violate rules and regulations that endanger lives and properties, but was keen on thorough investigation in dealing with culprits.

He cautioned customers and the general public to adhere to warning signs at filling stations, thus switching off engines, avoidance of smoking in the confined space, and others as requested by fuel attendants.