Vuma rebrands with contemporary new African look

Vuma Reputation Management, a South African reputation management company with presence across the world including Ghana has rebranded with a Contemporary new look.

Vuma Reputation Management’s revamped brand identity embodies their diverse and dynamic team of specialist employees who bring deep local knowledge of the markets they operate in and are constantly striving to meet and exceed their customers’ expectations.

Over the past 12 years, Vuma Reputation Management evolves by building on its strengths, expanding its capabilities and deepening its expertise.

Janine Hills, founder and CEO of Vuma Reputation Management, says: “In line with our strategy to grow our presence in Africa, and our recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with four leading African communication agencies across the continent, we wanted our brand to capture the energy, vitality and diversity of Africa.”

According to her, “We’ve made subtle changes to the corporate identity,” says brand designer Brigitte Dewberry, “which include modernising our existing African colour palette to bright, bold and contemporary colours.”

The primary colour palette, she explained was modernised to include orange, deep and bright purple, with secondary complementary colours that include shocking pink, teal, midnight blue and mint.

CEO Janine Hills agreed that “Our visual identity is dynamic and thought provoking. It encapsulates our refreshing approach and soothing solutions, which provide clients with peace of mind that we can manage their reputation in any environment, under any circumstance. In essence, our client’s reputation is in the best hands.”

“The imagery is not only eye-catching but tells a story, creating a brand that is distinctive and highly memorable”, adds Hills.

“Orange represents warmth and happiness, heat and sunshine. It’s positive, vibrant and packs a punch making it highly visible and impactful,” notes Dewberry. “Purple is the colour of ambition, passion and uniqueness.

It is eye catching and stands out. And when you combine the two colours, along with the secondary colours, it’s where the magic happens and the brand becomes energetic, playful and unforgettable.”

“The tea cup analogy gets to the heart of how we see our clients – at the centre of everything we do. Partnering with our clients, we take immense pride in our tailor-made approach where we apply our knowledge and expertise to provide the right solution, at the right time. We see ourselves as the tea cup, the vehicle which contains our client’s reputation and the associated perceptions.”

“Today we proudly reveal Vuma Reputation Management’s refreshed brand and visual identity which includes an exciting new look and feel for our website, email signatures, letterheads, business cards, and compliment slips. Bold, colourful and progressive, the identity captures modern Africa” she added.

Roshnee Pillay, Business Director of Vuma Reputation Management, also points out: “In a world where competition continues to increase dramatically and change is happening faster than we can blink, it is necessary to stand out.

As an industry leader in South Africa and across Africa, Vuma Reputation Management is constantly innovating to stay top of mind with our clients, partners and media, and that includes how our brand is presented.”

“I loved the idea of tea cups as they are accessible to all cultures regardless of race or gender. Tea is soothing and personal, and represents what the brand and company offer their customers,” says Dewberry.

“Just as everyone has their own preference of how they like their tea, businesses do business in their own unique way.”