Under 40 CEOs Forum set for 16th November, 2017

2017-10-12

The Under 40 CEOs Forum is scheduled to take place at the Swiss Spirit Hotel and Suites Alisa in Accra on Friday November 15 2017.

According to host, Familusi Akin Babajide, the event is to motivate young Ghanaians to get involved in the growing of the country’s economy.

The forum on the theme, ‘Building, Running and Sustaining Business in Ghana’ will allow participants the opportunity to pitch their businesses for funding to investors

Under 40 CEOs Forum, a live interactive event is an extension of the mother brand Under 40 CEOs, a television show. The forum is a platform featuring a conversation between established young business leaders and 500 young aspiring business leaders.

Under 40 CEOs launched on TVC Entertainment and TVC News on the 9th of October, 2016 and subsequently launched on Silverbird Television Network on the 13th of January, 2016 and has spotlighted inspiring young business leaders aged 40 and under from Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

Under 40 CEOs recently launched on GHOne TV in Ghana and will be reaching a record 15 African countries via Africa Magic on DSTV.

Find the full statement below:

Under 40 CEOs Forum, Ghana Set to Hold on Friday, 16th November, 2017.

After a successful 24 months on television across West and South Africa and a successful launch on GHOne TV in Ghana with the series Under 40 CEOs, there has been increased demand from emerging and aspiring young business leaders for offline engagements and the opportunity to have these ones interact directly with the established young business leaders. Hence, the Under 40 CEOs Forum.

With the diaspora edition of the forum scheduled for 2018 in London, United Kingdom and a well-attended and impactful session in Lagos, Nigeria, the Ghana forum holding in Accra is expected to be grand.

The convener and host of the show, Mr. FAB says, “We are absolutely excited to be bringing the event to Ghana and know without a shadow of a doubt that it will go on to motivate young Ghanaians to get in the game of growing the country’s economy with the right set of tools and information.”

Please find additional details for the event below:

Theme: Building, Running and Sustaining a Business in Ghana

Speakers: Bola Ray. CEO, EIB Networks;Farida Bedwei. Founder/CTO, Logiciel; Senyo Hosi, CEO Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors; Adebola Williams, Co-Founder, Red Media and Ehi Binitie, Co-Founder, Rancard

Host: Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB)

Date: Thursday, 16th November, 2017

Venue: Swiss Spirit Hotel and Suites Alisa, Accra.

Time: 2pm-6pm