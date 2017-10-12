UMB calls on Chief Imam and holds anniversary thanksgiving

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

As part of its 45th-anniversary celebrations, UMB has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and also held a Thanksgiving Church Service.

Mr. John Awuah, the Chief Executive Officer of UMB led a delegation of the Bank to the National Chief Imam’s office.

He was accompanied by UMB Executives including, Mr Benjamin Amenumey, Chief Operating Officer; Mr Felix Date, Director of Enterprise Risk; Ms Yvonne Botchey, Director Marketing and Communications; and prominent Muslim members of staff to offer special prayers and gratitude to the Almighty Allah for seeing UMB through 45 years of banking excellence in Ghana.

Mr. Awuah said on the occasion of UMB’s 45th anniversary, the visit was to strengthen the bond between UMB and the Muslim community, as well as to show appreciation and gratitude for their tremendous support over the years.



The UMB 45th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service was presided by Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, the immediate past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church.

It was attended by such notable dignitaries as the Deputy Finance Minister, Ms. Abena Osei Asare; the First Secretary of the Japanese Embassy in Ghana, Hiroki Yamashita; the La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III; Nanahemaa Adjoa Awindor, Development Queenmother of Afigya-Kwabre District in the Ashanti Region and Nana Agyapomaa II, Kontihemaa of Assin Ngresi.

Other guests included customers of UMB, shareholders, Board Members, Foundation members, and UMB staff.

The event was a moving and emotional one as all in attendance gave thanks and praise to the Lord almighty for making UMB one of the leading banks in Ghana.

Mrs. Elizabeth Zormelo, the Board Chairperson of UMB, expressed the Bank’s gratitude to God for its many blessings, most notably, its loyal customers who had helped the bank to reach the milestone of 45 years of banking excellence.

At the Thanksgiving service, Mr. Awuah noted that recent developments in the banking sector rightly demonstrates the daunting challenges that banks in Ghana face daily.

“On this day, we cannot help but express our profound gratitude to God. We give thanks and praises to the Lord for giving us the capacity and the wherewithal to thrive in this competitive industry. Indeed, we continue to succeed due to God’s many blessings and thanks to the Lord almighty we are a strong bank, both spiritually and financially,” he said.

UMB’s visit to the National Chief Imam and its 45th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service are part of the year-long celebration to highlight and celebrate UMB’s evolution, as one of the premier financial institutions in Ghana.



UMB is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services.

It opened on March 15, 1972, and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.

UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions.

UMB currently has 32 branches, three UMB Centres for Businesses, one UMB PPP Incubator Centre and a vast network of ATMs.