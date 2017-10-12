Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-12

Stories making headlines on the front pages of major newspapers <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507796184_971_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

-War against ‘land guards’…gov’t to fight them as galamseyers -Ghana, Benin vow to deepen ties -5 agric colleges picket over restoration of allowances -4,500 cartons of unwholesome canned fish destroyed -Police bust car snatching syndicate

-Interpretation of EOCO’s action on EC Deputy EC Boss heads to Supreme Court -Fertility & Mortality in Brong Ahafo & Western Regions

-EOCO reopens Sly Mensah’s NHIA Docket -Otumfuo’s Chiefs duck for cover -Burkina Faso learns from Ghana…vegetable producers, buyers to enjoy pensions

