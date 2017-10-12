Textile workers boycott ministerial task force

Business News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: citibusinessnews.com

2017-10-12

According to them, government had failed to settle some outstanding issues <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507842172_285_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Textile manufacturers yesterday (11th October,2017) boycotted the inauguration of a task force put together by the Trade Ministry to rid the market of pirated textiles.

According to them, government had failed to settle some outstanding issues, hence their opposition to the inauguration of the task force.

The textile workers’ association and manufacturers explained that the move was in reaction to government’s inability to engage them even after their picketing, last Monday at the Ministry of Trade on October 2, 2017.

The workers withdrew their support for the taskforce, citing lack of engagement form the ministry.

The General Secretary of the Association, Abraham Koomson questioned the ability of the taskforce to rid the markets off pirated goods and prevent smuggling across the borders.

“The manufacturers, who are the owners of the companies are not part of the composition of the taskforce. They have not been treated fairly at all and that is the issue. So the function will never achieve anything” he stressed.

However, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen expressed surprise at the sudden decision of the workers describing it as a disappointment.

“We have been working together. Most of you were aware that this taskforce was going to be reconstituted. Last week I was in a meeting and I was called that a group of union members were picketing. What is the purpose of that? You are working together with government and you want to embarrass the government as if nothing was been done” he queried.

He added that “I think it would have been absolutely critical for us to have representatives of the manufacturers here. Incidentally, none of them is here”.

The Chairman of the taskforce, Mr. Sumani Mahamadu is however assuring that the team will clamp down on all perpetrators.

“I want to assure you that the task assigned to us will be carried out without fear in the discharge of our duties. Members of the task force shall be guided by the quote of conduct or the mandate assigned to us”.

These assurances notwithstanding, the textile workers are doubtful of the impact of the taskforce if the outstanding issues go unresolved.