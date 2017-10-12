Sibton gets ISO Certification | Business News 2017-10-12

Business News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-12

Sibton got the certification after passed a thorough inspection process and met the requirements <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507849812_444_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has granted Sibton Communications Limited ISO 9001 Certification which gives the company global recognition.

This is after the company passed a thorough inspection process and met the requirements to be an internationally recognised entity with the ability to satisfy customer expectations by delivering high-quality service and expertise that meets global standards.

Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), an internationally recognised ISO body based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), dispatched officials from the Gulf State of Dubai to conduct the needed inspections and procedures at Sibton’s local offices in Ghana. The company is now ISO compliant with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 22301:2012, ISO/IEC 20000-1:2011 and ISO 31000:2009 certifications respectively as the globally required standard to better manage and control our business processes.

“This means we have the capability to meet all quality objectives with our resource of expertise and equipment to carry out the objectives like electronic retail payments and switch.

“These ISOs now let us meet global requirements to improve, design, deliver and transition our services to meet or exceed service requirements to our clients and partners here in Ghana and anywhere. Our ISO 31000:2009, for instance, continues to let us be able to adequately co-ordinate risk management processes by using internationally recognised methods to help deal with defined risks, for example, in the world of Switch management, interoperability or maybe IT,” a statement from Sibton Communications said.

According to the company, the assessment by Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance ensured integrated management system covering services and applications, security, infrastructure, general and IT consulting, business management and infrastructure management services, among others, which are in accordance with their statement of applicability as of June 6, 2017.

It explained that as a growing company, Sibton is looking to use these enhancements in their finance interoperability capacity.

“We are also looking forward to growing our presence in enabling digital retailer payment systems infrastructure through Switch functionality in Ghana, Africa and around the globe.

“Sibton has been ready to provide services to the mobile money markets by helping to make convenient, secure and swift the use of mobile phones to transfer funds between banks or accounts, deposit or withdraw funds or pay bills,” the statement added.