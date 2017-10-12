Residents of Somanya, Odumase demonstrate over high electricity bills

The angry residents are demanding a copy of the MOU between the VRA and the chiefs <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507848546_155_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Scores of residents of both Somanya and Odumase in the Eastern Region on Thursday hit the streets to jointly demonstrate against what they describe as “exorbitant electricity bills”.

The demonstration is reported to be ignited by demands of both Yilo and Manya Krobo chiefs.

A resident who spoke to Joy News’ Maxwell Kudekor said the Volta River Authority, the chiefs and residents of the area signed Memorandum of Understanding not to charge residents of the area electricity bills because, the construction of the dam had dire consequences on their livelihood.

He further said the Electricity Company of Ghana is however, not only charging them electricity bills notwithstanding their agreement, but is over billing them hence their demonstration.

