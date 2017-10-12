Reduce taxes on inter-country flights within Africa – Vice President

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507789863_504_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on African leaders to reduce taxes and on Tourism experts to advocate for tax reduction on air travel fares in order to boost the tourism industry on the continent.

Delivering the keynote address at the first World Tourism Forum (Africa Summit) underway in Ghana at the Kempinski hotel, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the current airfare charges amongst African destinations are too high and are affecting the tourism industry negatively.

“Nonetheless, there are still areas that need improvement to boost our tourism industry. We are concerned that high airfares continue to hamper the tourism industry on the continent. This is where I would like to encourage African countries to open up our air spaces by reducing the taxes on inter-country flights within Africa so that we can start tourism within our own borders” the Vice President said.

