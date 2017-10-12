PURC boss fired | General News 2017-10-12

Samuel Sarpong has been given the next 24 hours to clear his desk <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507849177_372_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) Samuel Kwadwo Sarpong.

Mr. Sarpong was appointed in 2013 to head the commission by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

A letter announcing the termination of his appointment sighted by Starrfmonline.com reads in part that: “Reference is made to your appointment letter dated 11th February 2013, appointing you as the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission that took effect from 10th December 2012.

“In accordance with paragraph 7 of the said letter, your appointment is hereby terminated.”

The letter further asked him to handover to Ms Mami Dufie Ofori and proceed to take three months’ salary in liue of notice.

“Please ensure that you handover and cease to act as the Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission no later than close business on Friday, October 13, 2017,” the letter further directed.

